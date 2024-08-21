Aquatherm expands its Canadian distribution with two new partnerships

Partnerships with B.C.’s G.S. Equipco Ltd and the Calgary-based Cascade Flow Control Solutions are building a new Canadian distribution network for Aquatherm North America.

Aquatherm North America, a Utah-based manufacturer of polypropylene piping for commercial, industrial and institutional HVAC systems, has partnered with two Western Canadian distributors to expand its network across the country.

National distribution partnerships have been struck with Maple Ridge, B.C.’s G.S. Equipco Ltd. and the Calgary-based Cascade Flow Control Solutions.

This deal with Equipco expands on Aquatherm’s previously standing regional partnership with the distributor. As part of this new partnership, Equipco will now act as Aquatherm’s sales representative for the entirety of Canada, effective July 1.

“Equipco has been an excellent resource for sales and support of Aquatherm in the past, and we look forward to expanding this partnership to all of Canada,” the company shared on LinkedIn. “This national alignment will provide a more strategic focus on project-based solutions for owners and engineering firms in these markets.”

Aquatherm’s partnership with Cascade Flow Control Solutions will initially focus on Western Canada, with the distribution of products throughout the country expected to be fully operational by September 1. Warehousing will be handled by Cascade’s Calgary location.

aquatherm.com

equipcoltd.com

cascadeflow.ca

