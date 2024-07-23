BOMA Quebec secures funding to promote Energy Star Portfolio Manager to building owners and managers

July 23, 2024 – BOMA Quebec is receiving $363,000 from Ottawa for a pilot project to introduce commercial, institutional, and multi-residential building owners and managers to the Energy Star Portfolio Manager (ESPM) platform with the goal of tracking and reducing energy consumption in buildings across the province.

The pilot is part of BOMA Quebec’s Building Energy Challenge which, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, has contributed to a reduction of over 17% in energy consumption among participants since its launch in 2018.

The funding has “played a significant role in compiling the results of the Building Energy Challenge, with over 300 buildings in Quebec taking part each year”, noted Antoine Gérin-Roze, program director at BOMA Quebec and head of the challenge.

Meantime, with support from the Greater Montreal Climate Fund and the City of Montreal, the Montreal Climate Partnership is getting $200,000 to develop a free digital tool to help Montrealers identify solutions for replacing fossil-fuel heating equipment.

“The decarbonization support tool for small building owners is the culmination of several months of intensive collaboration by the Montreal Climate Partnership’s building working group,” said Allison Reynaud. “This tool empowers Montrealers to make informed decisions about replacing their heating systems, enabling them not only to decarbonize their buildings but also to achieve significant cost savings.”

The tool is currently being developed by Dunsky Énergie + Climat, l’École de technologie supérieure and Concordia University, with the support of Hydro-Quebec and Energir, under the coordination of Vivre en Ville.

Both BOMA Quebec’s and the Montreal Climate Partnership’s funding stems from Ottawa’s recently announced Canada Green Buildings Strategy.