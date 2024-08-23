Eco Canada launches initiative to accelerate high-performing buildings in Indigenous communities

August 23, 2024 – In collaboration with Natural Resources Canada, Eco Canada launched the Codes Acceleration Program for Indigenous Communities to accelerate the adoption and implementation of advanced energy performance building codes.

This project is receiving over $1.4 million from the Government of Canada’s Codes Acceleration Fund which, according to George Chahal, MP for Calgary Skyview, will enable Eco Canada “to support Indigenous communities in adopting stronger building codes, deliver more affordable energy, and more resilient homes for generations ahead”.

Key program objectives include:

Provide resources and support to Indigenous communities to facilitate the rapid adoption of building codes.

Offer training focused on the adoption of, and compliance with, high-performance energy building codes.

Establish a network of Indigenous energy efficiency champions to enhance collaboration and knowledge sharing, furthering the adoption of, and compliance with, high-performance building codes.

Increase awareness and promote the benefits of high-performance energy building codes, which include reduced costs, energy consumption, and emissions.

Achieving these objectives will help Indigenous communities enhance energy efficiency and sustainability within their built environment, adds Eco Canada.