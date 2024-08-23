Golden Windows investing over $30 million to break into commercial and high-rise markets

August 23, 2024 – Golden Windows Ltd., an Ontario-based manufacturer of windows and doors, is investing over $30 million to boost manufacturing capacity at its Kitchener facility.

As part of this investment, Golden is receiving over $4.5 million through the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund (SWODF) stream of the Regional Development Program (RDP).

“Golden Windows would like to express our deep appreciation for the support we have received from the Province of Ontario,” said president Paul Kreutner. “In this high interest rate environment, this access to capital will allow us to take our production processes to the next level of automation, efficiency, and quality.”

“This funding will help expand Golden Windows’ capabilities, create more local jobs, and launch them into the commercial and high-rise markets,” said Mike Harris, MPP Kitchener-Conestoga.

The company will build a new 240,000-sf facility, allowing it to introduce new product lines to supply Toronto’s high-rise construction market.

Golden Windows began in 1961 as a millwork plant in Kitchener under the name Golden Triangle Windows. Today, the family owned and operated company is an integrated designer, manufacturer, and distributor of windows and doors serving Ontario and international markets.

The company is an Energy Star Canada Participant, meaning it manufactures Energy Star-certified products designed especially for the Canadian climate.

The current intake round for Regional Development Program applications is open until September 26, 2024.