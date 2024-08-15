London’s Non-profit Resiliency Project to help retrofit low-income, non-profit MURBs

August 15, 2024 – In Ontario, the London Environmental Network (LEN) is receiving $425,935 through the federal Smart Renewables & Electrification Pathways (SREP) program to help multi-unit residential buildings owned by low-income, non-profit organizations get to net-zero.

“Retrofit programs and financing tools that support energy-efficient improvements have traditionally excluded and/or placed restrictions on unique building types,” writes LEN on its website. “MURBS—multi-unit residential buildings—house a disproportionate share of Ontario’s minority, low-income, and other vulnerable groups, but have been vastly underrepresented.”

The Non-profit Resiliency Project, LEN continues, aims to bridge this gap by retrofitting MURBs owned by low-income, non-profit organizations with new and emerging sustainable technologies to make these homes “more efficient, safer, comfortable, and resilient places”.

The network’s “Non-profit Resiliency Project” provides training to building managers on how to track emissions, make action plans, and implement sustainability projects that will help homes reach net-zero.

The project also offers free customized environmental audits, providing recommendations for sustainable home improvements through feasible and affordable electrification and onsite renewable energy options.

Additionally, the resiliency project supports the cost of the home improvements themselves, including work that has already been done through SREP to fund the rooftop solar work completed on the first retrofitted building under this project.

The “Non-profit Resiliency Project” proposes one-on-one coaching for tenants to help residents lower their energy use; workshops, webinars, and public information sharing will help teach building managers and low-income residents about the benefits of energy efficiency habits.