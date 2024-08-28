Markham’s Berczy Glen receives GMF funding to support neighbourhood geothermal

August 28, 2024 – The Berczy Glen neighbourhood in Markham, Ont., is receiving funding from the Green Municipal Fund to support the development of a geothermal energy system that will heat and cool 312 homes.

The project is being led in partnership with the City of Markham, Enwave Energy Corp., and Mattamy Homes Canada.

“Undertaking a large ambition like the geothermal system we’ve developed in Markham requires partnership and shared ambition, and we are proud to have partnered with Mattamy Homes Canada and the City of Markham to build this low-carbon community together,” said Carlyle Coutinho, Enwave CEO. “We look forward to the potential to scale this new low-carbon model in communities across Canada as we progress toward net-zero emissions.”

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Geoff Stewart, president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced an additional $8.7 million in support.

According to FCM, this geothermal system is the first of its kind in Canada. It will harnesses the natural heat from below the surface of the earth to warm homes in the winter, but also cool them in the summer through an ambient loop system which shares energy throughout the community.

The Green Municipal Fund manages about $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada.