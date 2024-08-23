Soprema seeks partners to help keep paper, cardboard, glassine, polystyrene residuals out of landfill

August 22, 2024 – Soprema, a provider of waterproofing, insulation, soundproofing, and vegetated solutions, is seeking partner companies that generate more than 20 tonnes of paper, cardboard, glassine, or polystyrene annually to participate in the company’s Sopraloop collection and recycling program.

“At Soprema, our ambition to reduce the carbon footprint of our products relies in large part on our collaboration with our suppliers, be they recycling centres, municipalities, non-profit organizations, or businesses,” said Pierre-Andre Lebeuf, sustainable development manager.

The Sopraloop program takes residual materials from paper, cardboard, glassine, and polystyrene and uses them to make thermal and acoustic insulation products at Soprema’s Sherbrooke and Sainte-Julie plants in Quebec.

Paper, cardboard, and glassine are recycled to produce Sopra-Cellulose insulation, which is made up of more than 80% post-consumer recycled paper and cardboard.

Polystyrene is remade into Sopra-XPS insulating panels, which contain up to 70% recycled and recovered content.

Soprema Canada employs over 1000 people across 14 manufacturing facilities and 11 technical-sales support offices.