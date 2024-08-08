Is your facility prepared for Canada’s mercury lamp phaseout?

August 8, 2024 – Canada has published the final regulations amending the Products Containing Mercury Regulations, which will prohibit the import and manufacture of the most common lamps containing mercury for general lighting purposes as of December 31, 2025.

“We’ve seen the release of mercury into the air and water decline by half since 2007,” said Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. “It is crucial that we continue to protect the health of Canadians and their environment, while encouraging businesses to transition to safer alternatives.”

Prohibiting the manufacture and import of the most common lamps containing mercury in Canada is identified as a key priority in the National Strategy for Lamps Containing Mercury, explains Environment and Climate Change Canada.

By 2035, it is expected that the regulations will allow Canada to decrease the quantity of mercury released from lamps into the environment by 91%, or 681 kilograms.

The market for mercury-containing products has declined since the adoption of the Products Containing Mercury Regulations in 2015, says the ministry, and most lamps initially exempt from prohibition “now have readily available substitutes”.

To facilitate the transition to mercury-free alternatives for lamps that are already in use, the regulations will allow a 2-year exemption for replacement lamps to continue to be imported or manufactured for pin-base compact fluorescent lamps, straight fluorescent lamps, and non-linear fluorescent lamps until the end of 2027.

Retailers will be allowed to sell their stock of replacement lamps until the end of 2029.

Lamps used for “essential purposes” that do not have viable mercury-free alternatives, such as those to treat water or to grow plants, will remain exempted at this time.

