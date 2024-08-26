Seeking EV charger funding? Turn to Energize Ontario to maximize your chances

August 26, 2024 – Act now for up to 50% funding on your electric vehicle charger installation.

Managed by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) is designed to enhance the accessibility of electric vehicle charging stations across Canada, covering up to 50% of total project costs (75% for Indigenous businesses and communities).

The current ZEVIP program is worth $120 million, but the application deadline is September 19!

Energize Ontario facilitates connections with electrical contractors who possess specialized expertise—provided exclusively by the National Electrical Trade Council (NETCO)—that enhances your eligibility and maximizes the chances of securing funding.

NETCO also offers complimentary grant application services for EV charger projects that employ its contractors.

Building owners, developers, retail outlets, box stores, and other interested parties are invited to partner with Energize Ontario.

Don’t delay! Take advantage of this funding opportunity to significantly reduce your costs for installing electric vehicle charging stations.

To learn more, and to register for a webinar where NETCO’s Chris Swick discusses the ins and outs of the ZEVIP application process, contact one of the following Energize Ontario team members:

Bob Ritzmann, director: bob@energizeontario.ca

Theo Koester, business development: theo@energizeontario.ca

Sean Yacoub, business development: sean@energizeontario.ca

Tom Vivian, marketing: tom@energizeontario.ca

Energize Ontario is an initiative of Electrical Contractors Association of Ontario and the IBEW Construction Council of Ontario.

N.B. Funding availability and terms are subject to NRCan guidelines and program updates. Applicants are encouraged to verify eligibility and consult with Energize Ontario for personalized guidance on maximizing grant benefits.