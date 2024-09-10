Awards deadline extended! Nominate your energy-saving project or solution

The ship has NOT YET SAILED for EM Honours 2024!

September 10, 2024 – Nominations are rolling in for Energy Manager Canada’s EM Honours awards program, which celebrates innovative and impactful projects and solutions driving energy efficiency and decarbonization across Canada’s built environment.

We realize there’s a lot of catching up to do after summer vacations, which is why we are extending the deadline for EM Honours by two weeks to give more people a chance to submit their Nominations.

The new deadline is September 27, 2024, 11:59 pm EDT.

Award categories include:

(An additional award—Most Innovative Solution—will be selected from among the Electrical, HVACR/Plumbing and Building Envelope honorees.)

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be recognized as a leader in energy efficiency.

Nominate now! It’s fast and easy, completed online in just a few minutes at energy-manager.ca/awards.