Your new product could be an efficiency award winner!

August 2024 – Energy Manager Canada’s EM Honours awards program now welcomes Nominations for new-to-market energy efficiency solutions, in addition to those already in the market.

“We’ve had enquiries from people who strongly believe their product will contribute to an overall proactive energy management strategy to deliver beneficial, measurable results,” says Anthony Capkun, editor, Energy Manager Canada. “We feel it is in everyone’s interest to welcome emerging—as well as existing—solutions to the awards program.”

The following Award Categories have been updated to allow for new-to-market solutions:

• Best Building Envelope solution

• Best Electrical solution (any voltage)

• Best HVACR/Plumbing solution

An additional award—Most Innovative Solution—will be selected from among the Electrical, HVACR/Plumbing and Building Envelope honourees.

EM Honours recognizes excellence in energy efficiency and decarbonization across Canada’s built environment. Anyone involved with a project or solution can fill in the Nomination form.

The remaining award categories are:

• Best New-Build Project

• Best Retrofit Project

• Energy Manager of the Year (our flagship award)

Award winners will be publicly announced in October 2024 during a special presentation hosted by Energy Manager Canada. They will be interviewed and profiled, publicized through newsletters and social channels, and receive a certificate noting their achievement.

Nominations are completed online at energy-manager.ca/awards.

The deadline to Nominate is September 9, 2024, 11:59 pm EDT.

DOWNLOAD THE Awards Categories Poster (PDF) – EM Honours 2024 Updated Prod Cats POSTER

Sponsorships available

Elevate your brand alongside industry leaders! Become a sponsor of the EM Honours awards program and connect with our audience of building professionals committed to sustainability. Contact Leslie Osborne at losborne@annexbusinessmedia.com or 647-280-5885 to learn more.

