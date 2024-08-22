ASHRAE seeks abstracts on thermal performance of envelopes for Buildings XVI

August 22, 2024 – ASHRAE is accepting abstracts for the 2025 Buildings XVI International Conference, which is co-organized with Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

“This conference draws heavily on the advanced technical knowledge of our global experts and takes place every three years, allowing time to develop new research and technology applications, and to document findings,” explained André Desjarlais, conference chair.

The conference steering committee is seeking residential and commercial application-focused abstracts on the development of high-impact technologies and processes that are cost-effective, reduce energy use and environmental consequences. Papers should demonstrate how the focus will lead to high-performance buildings, demonstrate technologies ready for implementation, and show the promise of short- to mid-term adoption.

The 2025 conference includes three tracks: Principles (research and development), Practices (applications and case studies), Residential Buildings.

“It’s a great opportunity for product manufacturers, research groups, technical advisors, builders, designers, and consultants to discuss their work achievements, interest, and awareness of buildings issues, and provide solutions to some of our major building problems,” Desjarlais added.

Abstract submissions are due by September 20, 2024. If accepted, papers will be due April 1, 2025.