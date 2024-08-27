Chief Big Belly scores $2.9 million in GICB funding to help with energy efficiency, accessibility

August 27, 2024 – Upgrades to the Chief Big Belly Middle School are underway thanks to $2,906,970 in funding from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

Serving students in grades 4 through 8 in the Tsuut’ina Nation in Alberta, the 26 year-old school is undertaking important repairs but also undergoing upgrades for energy efficiency and accessibility.

Work includes the installation of a solar power system and upgrades to the building’s plumbing, lighting, and washrooms.

“This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a state-of-the-art educational environment that reflects the values and aspirations of the Tsuut’ina Nation, and will enable us to implement a series of transformative projects aimed at enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability, and ensuring inclusivity within our school community,” said Chief Roy Whitney.

The enhancements are expected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 13.5% and GHG emissions by 276 tonnes annually.

The GICB program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years toward “green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades”. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

The GICB program launched its third intake of applications on August 1 for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999.

Applications for large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs to upgrade existing community buildings—or to create new, energy-efficient buildings—will be accepted starting September 4.