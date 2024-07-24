Don’t despair, Fall River! Lions’ wings take flight (for takeout) during LWF Hall renovations

July 24, 2024 – Renovations are coming to the Lakeview-Windsor Junction-Fall River (LWF) Community Hall in Nova Scotia that will not only allow the space to be used year-round, but increase the facility’s energy efficiency and accessibility.

“Thanks to this incredible program at Infrastructure Canada—the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program—we now have the ability to do a complete renovation the way it should be done… from the ground up with professional contractors,” said Paul Adlakha, chair, LWF Firemens Association Board of Directors.

Facility renovations are already underway, according to the LWF Hall’s website, however:

Fall River & Riverlake District Lions Club Wing Nights are still on! Serving behind the LWF, our wings are getting ready to take flight! As the LWF is under its exciting renovations, we are offering takeout during our usual times, from 4PM to 8PM … perfect for a summer night in or a fun gathering with friends!

Meantime, renovations to LWF Hall will include the installation of energy-efficient doors and windows, new heat pumps, improved insulation, and new rooftop solar panels.

These improvements are expected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 84.7% and GHG emissions by 54.7 tonnes annually, says Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada.

This project also includes fully accessible entrances, exits, and washrooms, and will connect the building to municipal water infrastructure, eliminating its reliance on well water.

“The result will be exciting for the community, and plans are underway for a grand reopening later this summer. So please stay tuned!” Adlakha added.

The federal government is providing $384,648 to the project through the GICB program. The LWF Firemens Association is contributing $66,162 and the LWF Ratepayers Association is contributing $30,000.