FortisBC offers $10,000 rebate for homeowners installing a dual-fuel system

August 7, 2024 – FortisBC Energy Inc. is introducing a new rebate of $10,000 or more for eligible customers who replace their home’s older gas heating system with an electric heat pump and high-efficiency gas furnace.

Under certain conditions, dual-fuel systems can operate at more than 100% efficiency, says FortisBC.

“The new rebate helps make this system more affordable for customers and combines the strengths of both energy systems to meet their heating and cooling needs,” said Joe Mazza, FortisBC.

The dual-fuel system includes an electric heat pump for cooling during warm weather and space heating during milder conditions, and a high-efficiency gas furnace for heating in colder weather.

The system is operated through a connected thermostat that automatically switches between electric and gas heating at specific temperatures to maximize energy efficiency and comfort.

By combining the strengths of both energy systems, FortisBC says a dual-fuel system helps lower overall energy use, ensures reliable heating on the coldest days, and meets the criteria set out in the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 (which states all new space and water heating systems must be more than 100% energy efficient by 2030).

Additional funds are available for income-qualified, Indigenous and northern British Columbia customers. Those living in and north of 100 Mile House who install a dual-fuel system can be eligible for an additional $3000 top-up offer funded by the Province of British Columbia for a maximum rebate of $13,000.

Low-income customers and Indigenous communities may be eligible for a rebate of $15,000. These customers, living in northern communities, can also access the top-up for a maximum rebate of $18,000.