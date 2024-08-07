Trilliant becomes elite distributor of Kamstrup heat/cooling meters for Canadian market

August 7, 2024 – Trilliant has become an “elite distributor” of Kamstrup’s heat/cooling metering line for Canada.

“Kamstrup is pleased to form this partnership with Trilliant to extend our reach in Canada,” said Arpit Sharma. “Trilliant demonstrates a true dedication to providing powerful, flexible technology solutions to improve processes and increased savings for utilities and energy organizations.”

Trilliant is a provider of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart city and IIoT solutions. Kamstrup is a manufacturer of system solutions for smart energy and water metering.

Heat/cooling meters play an essential role in centralized HVAC systems most commonly deployed in multi-tenant buildings, Trilliant explains. As a component of its submetering solution, heat/cooling meters can calculate energy consumption by each tenant’s unit (as well as common areas), encouraging tenants to use energy more efficiently and intelligently, and help building managers monitor system performance.

Approved by Measurement Canada, Kamstrup’s Multical heat/cooling meters are interoperable with Trilliant’s AMI and smart buildings solutions. Trilliant says their combined technologies and expertise will enable it to provide “a future-proof, robust multi-commodity sub-metering platform”.

“This new agreement with Kamstrup is a significant milestone that will enable us to quickly address the heat-cool metering requirements of our customers and partners in Canada,” said Trilliant’s Steven Lupo.