Cancoil invests over $16 million to enhance production capacity and efficiency

August 22, 2024 – Cancoil Thermal Corp., a manufacturer of commercial refrigeration products and finned tube coils, is investing over $16 million to install new equipment at its existing facilities in Kingston, Ont.

As part of this investment, Cancoil is receiving provincial funding through Ontario’s Regional Development Program.

“The funding received will assist Cancoil with investments in new, state-of-the-art equipment that will enhance our production capacity and efficiency,” said Cancoil’s Monika Datta.

“This investment also sustains our commitment to supporting and investing in our employees and community. Manufacturing is essential to the health of the economy, and we are proud to contribute here in Kingston, Ontario,” Datta added.

Cancoil’s products are used in a range of applications, including food processing, refrigerated warehouses, supermarkets, convenience stores, schools, hospitals, restaurants, health clubs, computer rooms, and telephone exchanges.

The company was established in 1983 in Kingston and has since expanded its manufacturing facilities five times. It currently occupies two facilities totalling over 200,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehousing.

The current intake round for Regional Development Program applications is open until September 26, 2024.